Comparing Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) and Its Peers

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) is one of 182 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Maple Leaf Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maple Leaf Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Maple Leaf Foods Competitors 741 3015 3397 77 2.39

Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential upside of 107.28%. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 20.21%. Given Maple Leaf Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maple Leaf Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A 2.02 Maple Leaf Foods Competitors $3.40 billion $217.30 million 238.83

This table compares Maple Leaf Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maple Leaf Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maple Leaf Foods. Maple Leaf Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Maple Leaf Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A N/A Maple Leaf Foods Competitors -34.68% -205.11% -11.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Maple Leaf Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Maple Leaf Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maple Leaf Foods pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 93.0% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats. It offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Natural, Maple Leaf Natural Top, Maple Leaf Prime, Ready Crisp, Schneiders, Schneiders Blue Ribbon, Schneiders Country, Schneiders Deli Best, Big Stick!, Bittner's, Burns, Cappola, Chao Creamery, Deli Express, Fantino & Mondello, Field Roast¸ Grab N Snack, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Holiday, Hot Rod, Hygrade, Cappola, Chao Creamery, Juicy Jumbos, Kam, Klik, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Mère Michel, Mina, Mitchell's, Oh Naturel!, Oktoberfest, Olympic, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Pepperettes, Red Hots, Shopsy's, Sila, Sunrise, Swift Premium, and Viau. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

