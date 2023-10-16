Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Hits $30.60 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $41.15 or 0.00146077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $325.37 million and approximately $30.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00023776 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012249 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003619 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,907,495 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,907,463.88204297 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.01867036 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $18,422,474.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

