ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 186,657 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 551,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 81,115 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.