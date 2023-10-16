Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 249,527 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 249,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 114,738 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 315,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,149,823 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

