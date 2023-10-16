Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Boeing stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.87. The stock had a trading volume of 950,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,091. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

