Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.76. 1,353,028 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

