Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.86. The company had a trading volume of 295,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,183. The firm has a market cap of $302.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.29 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

