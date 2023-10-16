Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 5,822 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. GSK makes up approximately 0.5% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in GSK by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after buying an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,651,000 after buying an additional 515,951 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,253,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,560,000 after buying an additional 532,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GSK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 307,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,005. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,553.75.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

