Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 696,784 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,144,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 696,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust comprises 20.2% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 111,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.46. 74,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,061. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.