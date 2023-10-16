Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Acquires 136,957 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,957 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Leslie’s worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Leslie’s Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 590,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,367. The company has a market capitalization of $975.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

