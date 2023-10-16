Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 1,916 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.83. 480,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,445. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

