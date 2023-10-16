Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 4,100 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $53.94. 3,311,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.