Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $573.53. The company had a trading volume of 549,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,416. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a market capitalization of $254.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $555.45 and its 200 day moving average is $530.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

