Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up 0.4% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,211,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,903,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

