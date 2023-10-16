Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys 33,374 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,374 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after buying an additional 1,329,754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,521,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,391,000 after purchasing an additional 326,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,686 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

