Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF makes up about 2.1% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 2.40% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWF. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 130,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 129,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 245,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 67,050 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $611,000.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

