Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Sells 3,246 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

