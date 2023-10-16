Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $42.89. 1,921,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,059. The stock has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

