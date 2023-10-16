Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises about 0.5% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,063. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.