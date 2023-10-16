Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,731 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 3.7% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 623,428 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 455,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 284,619 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

