Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

