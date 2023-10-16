Critical Survey: Chemring Group (CMGMF) & Its Peers

Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chemring Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chemring Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemring Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemring Group Competitors 653 3372 4552 109 2.47

As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Chemring Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemring Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemring Group N/A N/A -6.03 Chemring Group Competitors $8.19 billion $337.64 million 739.22

This table compares Chemring Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chemring Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chemring Group. Chemring Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Chemring Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Chemring Group pays out -6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 84.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of Chemring Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chemring Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemring Group N/A N/A N/A Chemring Group Competitors 0.43% 10.54% 2.45%

Summary

Chemring Group peers beat Chemring Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures electronic countermeasures; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and explosive hazard detection equipment, as well as provides consulting and technology services to solve security-critical issues. The Countermeasures & Energetics segment offers expendable countermeasures for air, sea, and land platforms; cartridge/propellant actuated devices; pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment; missile components; separation sub-systems; actuators; and energetic materials, as well as aircrew egress and safety systems. Chemring Group PLC was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

