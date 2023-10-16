Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Raised by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.75. The stock had a trading volume of 47,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,913. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.41 and a 200 day moving average of $233.46.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

