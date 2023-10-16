CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.67. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.14.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 32,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $207,413.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 820,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,553.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

