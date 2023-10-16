Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 3.2%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.72. 90,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 896,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $933.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after buying an additional 769,230 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,544,000 after acquiring an additional 658,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,918 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.