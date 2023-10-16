DeepOnion Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $115.81 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00147111 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00044073 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012292 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003619 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.