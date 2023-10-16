Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $380.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.27. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

