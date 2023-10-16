Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,107,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 748,843 shares.The stock last traded at $6.99 and had previously closed at $6.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.62 million, a PE ratio of -45.33, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $62,499.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

