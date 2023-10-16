Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,091. The stock has a market cap of $467.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 92,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Denny’s by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

