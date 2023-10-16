Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

DB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $514,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $100,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,885 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

