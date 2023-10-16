Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Raised by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 0.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.08. 2,956,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,392. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.68.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

