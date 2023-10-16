Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 32,106 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,346,000 after acquiring an additional 685,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 144,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

HRL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 662,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,176. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

