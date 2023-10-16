Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.64. 297,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,319. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $136.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

