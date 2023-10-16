Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $12.07 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 2.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Shares of AMP traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.50. 48,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,076. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.10 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

