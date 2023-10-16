Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $21.90. 432,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,495. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $81.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 201.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.