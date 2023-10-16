Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BLK traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $636.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,741. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $566.00 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $674.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.87. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

