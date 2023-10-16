Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Assurant makes up about 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $149.89. 16,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,319. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.60. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

