Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 9,570.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. 100,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

