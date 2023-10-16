Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,986 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 3.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:MMP remained flat at $69.00 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

