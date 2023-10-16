Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 622,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,119,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

NKE stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.27. 1,979,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,255,750. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

