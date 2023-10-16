Dividend Assets Capital LLC Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.46. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.64 and a 200-day moving average of $416.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

