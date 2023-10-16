Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 26,008 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,008 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.3% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after buying an additional 203,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 157,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,121. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

