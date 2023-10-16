Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 44,302 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,302 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 184.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

ECL traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $165.48. 109,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

