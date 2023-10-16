Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.84.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of DG opened at $111.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

