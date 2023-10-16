Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.23.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

