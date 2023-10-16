Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,000. ResMed comprises 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ResMed by 59,600.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 356.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 410,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.60. The stock had a trading volume of 495,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.05. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $2,150,962 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

