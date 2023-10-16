Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1,176.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.12. The stock had a trading volume of 577,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,591. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.72 and a 1 year high of $198.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,208 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,432 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.