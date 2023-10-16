Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,711,000 after buying an additional 71,753 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.05. 268,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,502. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.56. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

