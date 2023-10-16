Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $448.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

