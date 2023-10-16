Duality Advisers LP Has $4.52 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,258 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,751 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HP were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in HP by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after buying an additional 2,170,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

HPQ stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. 1,850,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

